12 Products That Will Make Your Pores Look Virtually Nonexistent

You can find just about every skin-care product imaginable — including cleansers, toners, serums, and masks — with these actives packed inside, but that doesn't mean you should use all the options all the time. "The biggest concern with mixing too many pore-minimizing products is overly drying the skin and potentially worsening the pores or causing other issues, such as irritant reactions," Dr. Wu says. Dr. Shah agrees, adding, "Dryness will lead to small cracks in your skin that can make pores look even larger. It’s safest to start with one product, then add one new one at a time, to make sure you don’t end up red and rashy."