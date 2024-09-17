What It’s Like Living With Chronic Spontaneous Hives With No Known Trigger

How should I receive and use XOLAIR?

•When starting treatment, XOLAIR should be given by your healthcare provider in a healthcare setting.

•Do not try to inject XOLAIR until you have been shown the right way to give XOLAIR prefilled syringe or autoinjector injections by a healthcare provider. Use XOLAIR exactly as prescribed by your healthcare provider.

•The XOLAIR autoinjector (all doses) is intended for use only in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older. For children 12 years of age and older, XOLAIR prefilled syringe or autoinjector may be self-injected under adult supervision.

•See the detailed Instructions for Use that comes with XOLAIR for information on the right way to prepare and inject XOLAIR.

•XOLAIR is given in 1 or more injections under the skin (subcutaneous), 1 time every 4 weeks.

•In people with chronic hives, a blood test is not necessary to determine the dose or dosing frequency.

•Do not decrease or stop taking any of your other hive medicine unless your healthcare providers tell you to.

•You may not see improvement in your symptoms right away after XOLAIR treatment.

•If you inject more XOLAIR than prescribed, call your healthcare provider right away.