Should I Stop Getting Gel Manicures? Experts Unpack The Radiation Risks

There’s no doubt that the chronic use of these nail lamps is damaging to human cells. That being said: “A large amount of work is still left to validate the study’s findings and implications in real life,” says Dr. Valenty. “I think the risks are clearly there, but how much of a risk it is? It's not super clear at this point,” adds Dr. Karam. The pros all point out that it’s imperative that tests be run on actual humans before they can make definitive conclusions about cancer risk. However, this is a time-consuming study, because cancer development doesn't happen overnight. “It oftentimes happens after 5, 10, 15 years of exposure, so the study results may be a decade or even two away from being really clearly correlated for us,” says Dr. Karam. Do with this information what you may, but, ultimately, it's a personal decision about whether or not you want to stop all together to eliminate any potential exposure and risk.