I’ve gone on the record about the fact I use three primers — one for hydration, one to actually prime, and one for glow. The B-Goldi drops arrived in my life at the perfect time — I just ran out of my absolute favorite glow primer, Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum , and was missing the critical third glow step in my priming routine. I hadn’t tried any of the other products in the serum drops collection, but if it says “glow” on the bottle, I’m absolutely going to try to put it on my face. I actually really, really like these both on their own or mixed with some D-Bronzi and a hydrating primer like Youthforia’s Pregame Primer . When mixed with D-Bronzi, it kind of elevates my skin tone in a very natural bronz-y way, but on its own, it gives just enough skin enhancement that doesn’t look like I’ve tried to make it that way. For those with darker skin tones, however, I would advise treading lightly! These may not appear super pigmented, but a little goes a long way. I wasn’t paying attention during one application and looked like I had when I accidentally sneezed into my sifted powder highlighter.