My thoughts: As someone with very oily skin, I fully expected B-Goldi to not work for me. My skin already possesses what I call a surplus of glow, and I usually opt for mattifying sheets, powders, and sprays in order to tamp down my shine. However, if any brand would make me a highlighter girlie, it would be Drunk Elephant. The drops themselves were the prettiest champagne gold, and I audibly “oooohed” upon swatching them on my hand. From there, came the true test: I added a few drops to a pump of Protini moisturizer (which yes, I coincidentally happened to be using at the time!) and marveled at how pretty the glow was. My skin had a subtle gleam that looked healthy, not makeup-y. (Ironically, during a recent bout of COVID, I reached for this stuff nonstop in an effort to feel and look less “blah”.) Time will tell if the skincare ingredients in B-Goldi will actually make any sort of difference in my skin, but as for its ability to make me cuter? 11/10.