9 Liquid Highlighters To Hold You Over ‘Til Your Next Vacation

If there's one thing we wish we could take home with us from vacation, other than the time off from any sense of responsibility, it's the glow: that luminous, sun-kissed effect that really should come in a bottle. But until technology exists that somehow enables us to siphon the sun into recyclable glass packaging, liquid highlighter is the next best thing.
Fluid formulas aren't just more hydrating than powder iterations — they're also better for adding that touch of dewiness you need for a lit-from-within effect all year round. To achieve that perfect glow this winter, we've rounded up some of our favorite liquid highlighters, ahead. With a few dabs, you'll look like you just came from the beach, even when there's no shoreline in sight.
