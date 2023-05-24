5 Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Dupes Loved By Team R29

ADVERTISEMENT
Every now and again, a beauty product launches and is marked a must-have by beauty influencers and editors alike. For Drunk Elephant, this is nothing new. Combining colourful packaging with tongue-in-cheek names and efficacious formulas, the brand has a big handful of bestselling products in its stable. So popular are they that getting your hands on them has proven difficult of late.
In the spotlight today are Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops, £24.80: the (faux) sun-kissed solution to lacklustre skin.
Dubbed "sunshine in a bottle" (without the damage from UV rays), these bronzing drops have long been TikTok-viral. Nourishing blackcurrant seed oil and skin-strengthening peptides mean this product sits firmly within the skincare section, promising to boost skin's vibrancy, but it also imparts a temporary bronze shade. Over 700 people have raved about it online, with countless five-star reviews on the brand’s website. Some claim it replaces their need for foundation, evens out skin tone and gives skin an instant glow.
Sadly, you’d be right in thinking this all sounds too good to be true: getting your hands on this product is currently harder than nabbing a ticket for Glastonbury. In the meantime, let us introduce you to the next best thing: the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops dupes that Team R29 are loving right now.
