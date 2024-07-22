9 Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Dupes We Love, Starting From $10

This is officially the summer of bronzing drops. In case you're new to the hype, the viral makeup product is essentially a liquid bronzer-highlighter hybrid that you can wear alone or mix in with your moisturizer, skin tint or foundation for an instant wash of color. It’s an effortless way to warm up your complexion without baking under the sun (which is not recommended by dermatologists, since prolonged UV exposure can damage your skin). Think of these little drops of gold as your shortcut to looking like you’ve just returned from a beach holiday in Bali, even if you've been stuck at home.
Drunk Elephant ignited the trend in a big way with its D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops, $38. Dubbed “sunshine in a bottle”, the product went viral on TikTok many times over and was constantly out of stock last summer. Lucky for us, many makeup brands have caught onto the hype and brought our their own versions of the cult product. Happily, there’s something for every budget.
Ahead, our editors tested out the most-hyped Drunk Elephant bronzing drop dupes on the market, in case you aren’t able to get your hands on the OG. We've considered factors like blendability, staying power and, of course, whether it helps you achieve a bronzed glow that looks natural and flattering on a range of skin tones.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
