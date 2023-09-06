ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
With its fun packaging and efficacious formulas, Drunk Elephant's skincare has enthralled an entire generation of beauty obsessives. The brand was the crux of the preppy skincare trend that had gen Z in a chokehold earlier this year, and the brand's viral Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops has found similar success, with the hashtag #drunkelephantbronzingdrops amassing a whopping 40.4 million views on TikTok.
The Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, $60, popularity stems from more than just the radiant bronzed glow it leaves behind once applied. It also contains a slew of skin-loving ingredients such as omega-rich virgin marula and black currant seed oils, and vitamin F. Why these ingredients, you ask? Well, when used in combination, these powerful antioxidants claim to help support healthy barrier function as well as protect the skin from environmental aggressors such as pollutants.
However, the product's success, the frequency with which it's sold out and its $60 price tag have subsequently created a market for product dupes. Some brands have even been so bold as to imitate Drunk Elephant's packaging and formula to the best of their abilities. While we're admittedly always a bit sceptical when brands claim their competitor products can go toe-to-toe with something that's as much of a viral and sell-out success as Drunk Elephant's bronzing drops, we do recognise that when stocks are in short supply or you don't have the cash for the original, a similar alternative can be a godsend.
Plus, if you want the bronzy look but D-Bronzi doesn't suit your skin type, you might find you like one of the below formulations even more because it's not an exact dupe.
So, if like us, you're a big fan of this viral TikTok beauty product but you're in a pinch, we've taken the liberty of sussing out a few bronzing drop alternatives on the market right now.