Self-Tan Drops Are The Key To Faking A Golden Glow This Summer

You know what goes great with an ice-cold Aperol spritz and a silk slip dress on a hot July night? Gleaming, sun-kissed skin. There's an undeniable mood boost that comes with smoothing a shimmery body oil over bronzed shoulders and calves — even if we know that the risks that come with sunbathing far outweigh the rewards.
That's why we've made it our mission to find the next best thing: believable self tanners. After years of testing, lotions, mousses, and invisible tanning waters, we'd argue that the best formulas — with zero downsides in application — are self-tan drops. You don't need a mitt or new skin-care routine to use them: Just mix them into your daily moisturiser, smooth the concoction onto your face or body, and check back in a few hours for a noticeable glow. Scroll through for our favourite foolproof options, ahead.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
