The key to bronzer that isn't stripy is constantly moving your brush around as soon as it hits your face, said Sir John, whether you prefer to blend in circular motions or up and down. Also be sure to check your distance. Holding the brush too close to the skin risks applying too much bronzer. Instead, Sir John suggested very lightly dusting your skin with the bristles so as not to go overboard on colour. You can always build it up if you feel you need more. "The closer you are, the more aggressive the colour," he explained.