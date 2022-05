6 Natural Summer Makeup Tips I Learned From NYC’s Best Artist

Makeup can only do so much to give skin a radiant sheen. Daniel said it's all in how you prepare your skin initially — and exfoliation is key. "Before makeup, I like to use The Texture Tonic, £53 , which has fruit-based AHAs [or alpha hydroxy acids , which exfoliate skin]. I use it on my clients because it's super gentle and not like a toner, which could strip your skin or make it dry and tight." Daniel follows the exfoliation step with The Essence, £95 . "Together, this is what is going to give you that plump and juicy look to the skin."