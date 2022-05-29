6 Natural Summer Makeup Tips I Learned From NYC’s Best Artist

You might know Daniel Martin as the man behind Meghan Markle's effortless wedding makeup. But he has legions of other celebrity clients vying for a spot in his chair, too.
Gemma Chan, Olivia Palermo and Maggie Gyllenhaal are just a handful who regularly book in with Daniel ahead of red carpet events and magazine cover shoots (it's safe to say no one does a bold look as chicly). But Daniel's other role as global director of artistry and education at skincare brand TATCHA means his knowledge of how to achieve glowing skin is also second to none.
This week I caught up with Daniel IRL and learned so many easy tips for nailing natural and effortless skin and makeup this summer.
Why your makeup doesn't stay on — & how to stop it happening
There's a reason why your foundation or concealer separates and goes patchy or cakey in the summer, and it's all in the formula. Daniel always adapts makeup to the type of skincare he's using. For instance, if your skincare features a bunch of oils and you're using a lightweight, water-based concealer or foundation, it'll slip and slide, as the two tend to repel each other.
The solution? "I always use water-based skincare and work with water-based foundations and concealers," said Daniel. He loves to prep clients' skin with The Water Cream, £63, and really rates the new NARS Light Reflecting Foundation, £37.50, which he says is lightweight and looks great in photos. "Switching to water-based products, particularly in the summer, is what will stop your makeup from breaking up."
If you're on a budget, try The Inkey List Omega Water Cream Moisturiser, £9.99, which is packed with moisturising glycerin and omegas to prevent your skin from drying out. Combine it with an oil-free foundation like Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Foundation, £7.99, or e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation, £9. If you prefer an even lighter finish, try Garnier Oil-Free Perfecting Care All-in-1 BB Cream SPF25, £9.99.
How to wear a skin tint
Skint tints are everywhere right now as more of us are ready to ditch the heavy foundation ahead of summer. From Trinny London to Rimmel, they provide lightweight coverage that makes skin look like skin. They're not the best option for everyone, though. "Skin tints are great if you have good skin and you want to balance out or neutralise any redness," said Daniel, "but for someone who suffers with breakouts, for example, they might want something with a bit more pigment — and I'd know, I grew up with cystic acne."
If you like the light feel of tints but want more coverage, Daniel has a top tip. Simply apply your skin tint all over (either using your fingers or a dense brush) and spot-treat with concealer where you think you need it the most. That might be around your nose, on top of active breakouts, scars or under your eyes. Just use a fluffy concealer brush (like XX Revolution The Authority Fluffy Concealer Brush, £6) to diffuse the concealer into skin so that it looks natural.
Skin prep is what brings the real glow
Makeup can only do so much to give skin a radiant sheen. Daniel said it's all in how you prepare your skin initially — and exfoliation is key. "Before makeup, I like to use The Texture Tonic, £53, which has fruit-based AHAs [or alpha hydroxy acids, which exfoliate skin]. I use it on my clients because it's super gentle and not like a toner, which could strip your skin or make it dry and tight." Daniel follows the exfoliation step with The Essence, £95. "Together, this is what is going to give you that plump and juicy look to the skin."
R29 also rates Dr.Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution™ Biome Essence with Blue Shot, £15, which boasts hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturising glycerin, and Revolution Skincare Hyaluronic Essence Spray, £6, which soothes and moisturises summer skin with glycerin and aloe vera.
Skip foundation for concealer...mixed with lip balm
If you want some kind of coverage but find foundation a bit too much, Daniel discovered the ultimate trick on holiday after he'd forgotten all of his skincare. "I used a lip balm [Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm, £28] as a moisturiser and my skin looked amazing. Now, I use it before concealer on certain clients because it lifts the skin up and really hydrates it." Simply dab the lip balm onto your skin, apply a dot of concealer over the top and use your finger or a fluffy brush to sheer it out.
If you're prone to breakouts, opt for something non-comedogenic (less likely to clog pores) such as Bloom and Blossom Lip Service Nourishing Lip Balm, £10, or La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume Lips, £7.
Skip eyeshadow for bronzer
Daniel is a big fan of the monochromatic look in summer: using one bronzer to define cheekbones, add a glow to the forehead, nose and chin, and to define eyes. (It's his go-to when a client asks for effortless makeup.) Instead of applying a swathe of bronzer to the lid, though, Daniel takes a fluffy brush and applies it solely in the crease, blending back and forth for a soft, diffused look. "This has a sort of carving effect, which hollows out your eye and gives you definition without being full-on eyeshadow. It gives real depth," said Daniel.
If you have hooded eyes or not much lid space, applying it just above your lid with your eyes open can create a similar contoured effect. Daniel likes to use Charlotte Tilbury Nudegasm Face Palette, £60, which he says works for all skin tones as the shades can be built up.
Always follow eyeliner with this one product
Whether you opt for kohl, gel or liquid liner, there's always the fear that it might end up on your cheeks, especially when it's warm. That's why Daniel always sets liner with a touch of translucent powder. If this dulls the colour slightly, simply go over it for more staying power. "The powder grabs the pigment and means it doesn't budge," said Daniel.
