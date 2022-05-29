6 Natural Summer Makeup Tips I Learned From NYC’s Best Artist

Daniel is a big fan of the monochromatic look in summer: using one bronzer to define cheekbones, add a glow to the forehead, nose and chin, and to define eyes. (It's his go-to when a client asks for effortless makeup.) Instead of applying a swathe of bronzer to the lid, though, Daniel takes a fluffy brush and applies it solely in the crease, blending back and forth for a soft, diffused look. "This has a sort of carving effect, which hollows out your eye and gives you definition without being full-on eyeshadow. It gives real depth," said Daniel.