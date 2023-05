I Was Accused Of Wearing The Wrong Foundation Shade, So I Switched To This Luxury Brand

Now, on to the application. Last year, Refinery29’s deputy beauty director Jacqueline Kilikita spoke to McGrath on the best way to apply your foundation for smooth skin — and it was no surprise to find I’ve been taking a vastly different approach to my makeup than the renowned makeup artist recommends. McGrath suggests using an essence beforehand to prep your skin (I used the CORSX Advanced Snail 96 Power Essense ), not going overboard with foundation and spot-treating the areas that you feel need coverage. I’ll be honest, on the first application, I didn’t take McGrath’s advice and I was heavy-handed and over-zealous: the result was giving orange oompa-loompa and ‘baby’s first foundation’. So, I tried again, completely scaled back, took a deep breath, kept the faith and spot-treated the areas of my face with pigmentation. I used a damp sponge to blend and gradually the foundation melted into my skin — it was undetectable. I am so impressed by the dewy, glowy result. This is a foundation for the days you want to show off and show out. Following more of McGrath’s advice, I used a facial mist, instead of a setting spray, to set ( Avené Facial Spring Water - £5.75) and, I can’t believe I have been missing out on such a glowy, natural finish for all this time.