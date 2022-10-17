The under-eyes aren't off limits but just like your foundation, it pays to spot-treat rather than to swipe liberally. Pat likes to use her fingers. A good tip is to simply press the doe foot applicator onto the soft pad of your ring finger (this will warm up the product) and to press it into the inner corner of the eye, then underneath the centre of the eye and at the outer edge, so that you have three dots. Then use a fluffy brush to blend everything into your foundation base seamlessly.