My experience as a Black founder in the luxury beauty space has been challenging and continues to be challenging. Common experiences Black founders can face include struggling to win space with retailers to having to try much harder to get editors to notice your brand and take it seriously. I had never worked in beauty before so I had zero connections, but was fortunate enough to have a PR team that believed in me and our product range. I was lucky to be able to win the support of Imelda Burke, founder of Being Content, a pioneer in the green beauty space who never hesitated to take Bouclème on from launch and still supports us now. None of our current success would have been possible without the ability to have our own presence on the internet and creating products that catered to a demographic that had been largely ignored by the beauty industry. I can’t imagine trying to launch a brand having to solely rely on third party retailers, it would have been nearly impossible. The internet has been a game changer for new indie brands to connect with their audiences directly which for me meant being able to speak directly to curly consumers about our shared hair experiences.