A Year Of Protest: How Police Targeted Activists After George Floyd’s Murder

In Gainesville, a small Texas town just north of Dallas, three people were arrested and charged with obstructing a passageway in August 2020 while protesting in favor of the removal of the Confederate statue outside the town’s courthouse. According to Alison Grinter, the attorney representing them, organizers had secured a permit for the small protest. They were charged with obstruction after they were accused of leading the 150-person rally outside of the perimeter of the march where they said they walked around a puddle. Grinter said the city issued an arrest warrant on a Friday so that the organizers would have to spend the weekend in jail. On top of that, they were held on a bail of $2,500 each, “which is what I would generally expect to see for a felony,” Grinter writes in an email. “For this low-level misdemeanor, I’d generally expect no more than $500, although a release on personal recognizance would be more standard.” The county attorney's office declined to comment on the bail amount because the case remains open.