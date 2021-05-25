The Aesthetics Of Activism: How Instagram Changed Protesting

“The general public is not going to pay attention to anything unless it is aesthetically pleasing,” Ría Thompson-Washington, a longtime D.C.-based activist and organizer told Refinery29. Thompson-Washington has been involved in movement work for the last 20 years and has seen the way information sharing has evolved over time. Gone are the days of “crude” flyers, she said. At this point, “people want their activism to be pretty.” And according to her, colorful posts online are an avenue to introduce new people to complex political concepts. “For those of us who are already gonna do this work, it’s like, ‘It’s cute, I’ll share it,’” says Thompson-Washington. “Somebody will see it and be able to have a conversation.”