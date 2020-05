In Arbery's case, while the video is new to many, the killing happened nearly two months ago. While the footage seems to clearly show two white men essentially hunting Arbery down in broad daylight as he jogged in his Georgia neighborhood, the first DA, recused herself because of a conflict of interest, and the prosecutor she assigned to the case, George Barnhill, declined to bring charges. Barnhill's name may sound familiar — he was the prosecutor who brought charges of voter fraud against a grandmother who helped a first-time Black voter. District Attorney Tom Durden was brought in after the video went viral and promised to convene a grand jury. On Thursday night, the two men who shot Arbery, Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with with murder and aggravated assault.