The shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is now going to the Grand Jury after a video went viral of what appears to be Arbery being gunned down during a jog. . the video alone looks incriminating enough that the two others involved should be jailed immediately. Unsure of why there needs to be a grand jury to see that. Sick people out there.