This Is What Coronavirus Does To Your Body

COVID-19 is a new disease, and as such experts are learning more about it every day. Researchers are racing to develop and test a vaccine and to come up with a functional cure. The uncertainty can be scary, but the good news is that even just a few short months into what’s become a global pandemic , experts have learned a lot about exactly how the SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) attacks the body. And the more we know about the illness, the better equipped we are to protect ourselves against it.