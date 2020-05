The two men say they grabbed their guns, a .257 magnum and a shotgun, and went after him in a pickup truck, along with a third man. The video appears to show two men with guns, one on the street and one in the bed of a white pickup truck, parked in the middle of the road. Arbery jogs towards the vehicle and attempts to run around it, when the men confront him. It is not possible to hear what, if anything is said, but Arbery struggles with one of the men over the gun and three shots can be heard before Arbery falls to the ground. Arbery was not armed.