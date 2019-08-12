Here's What You Need to Know About the Gun Laws In All 50 States

They were murdered doing the most mundane of activities: shopping at Walmart, going to work, grabbing a drink at a bar, watching a movie, attending a concert, going to class. And these are just lives lost in the most high profile of cases—the mass shootings that have become the new norm in America. But every day in our country, 100 people die because of gun violence, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Another 100,000 more are shot and injured each year, and between 2014 and 2017 gun violence deaths rose 16%. And yet, lawmakers have repeatedly failed to pass meaningful gun reform measures.
Again and again, legislation on the state and federal level that would introduce "red-flag laws" that allow police or family members to temporarily take firearms from those deemed a danger to themselves or others, background checks, waiting periods, and a ban on assault rifles is stymied by pro-gun politicians. While some states have more stringent restrictions than others, the rules vary so much from state to state that the patchwork of regulations make it difficult for states with stricter laws to keep guns off their turf.
Because knowledge is power, Refinery29 and the Giffords Law Center joined forces to outline the key laws in every U.S. state and D.C. so that you can educate yourself about the gun laws in your own backyard. We include a breakdown on concealed carry laws, which cover whether gun owners are allowed to carry obscured weapons on their person, and open carry laws, which allow them carry firearms in plain sight. Some states have laws outlining when those who potentially pose a threat get added to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System ("NICS") database, which the FBI uses to conduct background checks before gun sales, and others have rules about how law enforcement does (or does not) keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers. And more. We will continue to update this story as regulations change.
Click on a state to learn more:
Alabama
Age requirement:
18 (barring parental consent). Federal age regulations are stricter.
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Generally permitted, but a handgun must be in a holster. Open carry in a vehicle without a concealed carry license is prohibited. In 2013, the state enacted a law that open carrying in a holster is in itself not disorderly conduct. Citizens may not carry firearms in certain government buildings, prisons, mental health facilities, or “school-sponsored or professional athletic events unrelated to guns.”
Concealed carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
In 2015 Alabama enacted a law that prohibits possession of a firearm by individuals who have been convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence offenses or other offenses, including child abuse and stalking, and by those subject to a valid protection order for domestic abuse. The law still doesn’t require domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing firearms to surrender them, or explicitly require the removal of firearms at the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Under federal law, any person who has been "adjudicated as a mental defective" or involuntarily "committed to any mental institution" is prohibited from possessing a firearm, but there's no law requiring states to report these individuals' identities to the NICS database. Despite recent tightening of reporting requirements, the state’s background check system failed to track thousands of people.
Guns on campus:
Alabama allows trained school administrators, not including teachers, to be armed. Legislators are discussing arming teachers as well. No firearm possession allowed in public schools "by persons with intent to do bodily harm" and those without a permit. Concealed carry is allowed in schools. There is no law restricting firearms on college campuses.
Alaska
Age requirement:
18 to purchase, 16 to possess without parental consent. Federal age regulations are stricter.
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Permitted, although any type of carry is prohibited in domestic violence shelters, courts, and correctional institutions.
Concealed carry:
Anyone 21 or older who can legally possess a firearm can carry a concealed weapon, no permit required.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Alaska has no law prohibiting people convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from buying or possessing guns. Certain protective orders may prohibit "household members" from using or possessing guns.
Mental health and firearms:
In 2014, Alaska passed a law requiring the reporting of mental health information to the FBI's NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Alaska prohibits guns in schools, but there is no law restricting firearms on college campuses.
Arizona
Age requirement:
18 to purchase and possess (without parental consent), some exceptions (such as hunting) for those who are 14-17.
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Anyone 21 or older who can legally possess a firearm can carry a concealed weapon, no permit required.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Only those who are currently on probation after a domestic violence or felony conviction are prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Mental health and firearms:
A person found "persistently or acutely disabled or a danger to self or to others" automatically becomes a "prohibited firearm possessor" indefinitely. Arizona requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, used to conduct background checks by the FBI. In the aftermath of the 2011 shooting in Tucson, AZ, in which a gunman injured 18 and killed six, severely injuring Rep. Gabrielle Giffords — who went on to found the Giffords Law Center — police in Tucson have instituted new requirements on dealing with cases involving those suffering from mental illness.
Guns on campus:
Arizona prohibits guns in schools with certain exceptions, like programs approved by the school. Permitting requirements vary from public to private schools. Guns on college campuses are not expressly prohibited by law, but subject to regulations.
Arkansas
Age requirement:
18 to purchase and possess handguns (federal age regulations on handguns are stricter), no minimum age to possess rifles and shotguns.
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Permitted without a license.
Concealed carry:
Arkansas is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications, such as being a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and being 21 or older.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Unlike federal law, Arkansas law allows people who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to domestic violence protective orders, to possess guns. The state doesn't require domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possession under federal law to surrender their firearms, or require the removal of firearms from the scene of a domestic viole nce incident. A bill recently introduced by state Rep. Nicole Clowney, whom we have previously interviewed, would prevent those convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from owning guns.
Mental health and firearms:
Arkansas code echoes federal law: "No person shall possess or own any firearm who has been … adjudicated mentally ill or committed involuntarily to any mental institution."
Guns on campus:
Arkansas generally forbids possessing guns in public schools, on school buses, or at school bus stops. Under a 2017 law, concealed carry is now generally allowed on college campuses with a special license, although one may not store a handgun in a college dorm.
California
Age requirement:
21 to purchase, 18 to possess
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
Yes
Waiting
period:
10 days
Assault weapons ban:
Yes. The July 2019 mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, CA, has sparked a new conversation about illegally transporting weapons over state lines, since the gunman used an AK-47 style rifle to carry out the massacre, which is legal in Nevada (where he bought it), but illegal in California, which has some of the toughest gun laws in the country.
Open carry:
Generally prohibited and punished by misdemeanor, with exceptions. At times, state law conflicts with local ordinances.
Concealed carry:
California is a “may-issue” state, which means local law enforcement applies its discretion when issuing concealed-carry licenses.
Domestic violence and firearms:
California law goes further than federal law, prohibiting people from purchasing or possessing guns for 10 years after being convicted of a violent misdemeanor, regardless of relationship to the survivor.
Mental health and firearms:
California law goes further than federal law, prohibiting possession by people suffering from mental health problems, as well as any "person who has communicated to a licensed psychotherapist a serious threat of physical violence against a reasonably identifiable victim or victims," for five years after the therapist reports the threat to law enforcement. After the mass shooting in Isla Vista, CA, in 2014, California passed a Gun Violence Restraining Order Law, which allows courts to prohibit a person who poses a significant danger to themselves or other from owning firearms, regardless of the person's mental health status.
Guns on campus:
California generally prohibits possessing guns in schools and on college campuses.
Colorado
Age requirement:
18 for possession of handguns, no minimum age to possess rifles and shotguns.
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault weapons ban:
No, although local ordinances (such as in Denver) have banned assault weapons
Open carry:
Permitted and no license required, although local governments may ban open carry. It is prohibited in Denver.
Concealed carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Colorado law prohibits the possession of firearms by those subject to certain domestic violence protective orders or convicted of certain domestic violence crimes. It doesn't cover people convicted of violent misdemeanors, or subject to protective orders from, dating partners.
Mental health and firearms:
The governor signed the state's "red-flag" bill into law in April 2019.
Guns on campus:
Colorado prohibits firearm possession, loaded or unloaded, in public and private schools and colleges, with certain exceptions. Since the massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, CO, in 1999, not much has changed in the state on the gun-reform front. In March 2012, the Colorado Supreme Court struck down the University of Colorado's campus gun ban, arguing that it violated the Concealed Carry Act.
Connecticut
Age requirement:
21 to purchase and possess handguns, 18 to purchase long guns, no minimum age to possess long guns
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
Partial
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
Partial
Open carry:
Permit required for handguns but not long guns.
Concealed carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Connecticut prohibits those who have been convicted of certain violent misdemeanors from the purchase or possession of guns, regardless of their relationship to the victim. The state also prohibits those who are subject to restraining or protective orders from possessing firearms. A qualified officer may seize a firearm from the scene of a domestic violence incident if it has been determined that a "family violence crime" has been committed.
Mental health and firearms:
The state requires the reporting of mental health information to the FBI's NICS database. Connecticut was the first state to enact a "red-flag law" in 1999.
Guns on campus:
Firearms are generally prohibited in schools. After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, CT, in 2012, lawmakers voted for additional gun restrictions, including expanding background checks, a deadly-weapon offender registry, and expanding the state's assault weapons ban.
Delaware
Age requirement:
21 to purchase handguns, 18 to purchase long guns
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Delaware prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors and those subject to domestic violence protective orders from purchasing or possessing firearms. The law applies to family members, people with whom the person has a child in common, and current and former "substantive dating relationships." There's no law dealing with the removal or surrender of firearms at the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
The governor signed a "red-flag bill," which allows police to temporarily take firearms from someone whom a mental health professional has deemed a danger to themselves or others, into law in 2018. Delaware requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, used to conduct background checks by the FBI.
Guns on campus:
Delaware prohibits possession of firearms in "Safe School and Recreation Zones," which includes schools, colleges, recreation centers, and athletic fields.
Florida
Age requirement:
After the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, FL, the state enacted a law prohibiting minors under 21 from purchasing guns. However, possession is legal at 18.
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
At least
three days
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Generally prohibited, although allowed while hunting, fishing, camping, attending a gun show, or target shooting.
Concealed carry:
Allowed with a permit, but prohibited in police stations, courthouses, airports, bars, and polling places.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Florida does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from purchasing or possessing firearms, although it requires extra review before purchase.
Mental health and firearms:
Florida passed a red-flag lawa after the Parkland shooting.
Guns on campus:
Open and concealed carry are prohibited in schools and colleges. Florida approved a bill in May 2019 allowing teachers to be armed, which caused an uproar among gun reform advocates.
Georgia
Age requirement:
18 for handguns, no minimum age for rifles and shotguns
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Permit required for handguns but not long guns.
Concealed carry:
Permit required for handguns but not long guns.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Georgia does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or those subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms.
Mental health and firearms:
Georgia requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, used to conduct background checks by the FBI.
Guns on campus:
Firearms are prohibited in school zones, with certain exceptions. In 2017, Georgia repealed its law prohibiting guns on public college campuses. They are now allowed in certain areas of campus, although not in student residences.
Hawaii
Age requirement:
21
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
Yes
Waiting
period:
14 to 20 days
Assault
weapons ban:
Yes
Open carry:
Allowed with a permit, although in practice licenses are rarely issued; the chief of police may grant a permit "where the urgency or the need has been sufficiently indicated" and when the person "is engaged in the protection of life and property." The state's open carry laws are currently being challenged in courts.
Concealed carry:
The chief of police may grant a permit "in an exceptional case, when an applicant shows reason to fear injury to the applicant's person or property."
Domestic violence and firearms:
Hawaii prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or those subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state has a law allowing a police officer to seize firearms from people who have been deemed a threat.
Mental health and firearms:
Hawaii requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, used to conduct background checks by the FBI. The state passed a "red-flag law" in June 2019.
Guns on campus:
Hawaii generally does not prohibit carrying guns in school, except by students.
Idaho
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Allowed without a permit, with restrictions.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Idaho does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or those subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state does not require police to remove firearms from a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Idaho requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, used to conduct background checks by the FBI.
Guns on campus:
Idaho generally prohibits firearms in schools.
Illinois
Age requirement:
21. Illinois requires a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card to purchase or possess firearms.
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
72 hours
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Generally prohibited.
Concealed carry:
Allowed with a permit, although prohibited on public transportation, in bars, schools, government buildings, and more.
Domestic violence and firearms:
A person's FOID can be denied or taken away if they have been convicted of domestic battery or aggravated domestic battery. Anyone convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor or subject to a protective order may not possess firearms.
Mental health and firearms:
Illinois requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, used to conduct background checks by the FBI. The state has a "red-flag law" that allows family members or police to petition a judge to issue an order to seize the firearms of anyone deemed a danger to themselves or others.
Guns on campus:
Illinois generally prohibits firearms in schools and colleges.
Indiana
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Concealed carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Indiana prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from purchasing or possessing firearms. A court may order a person subject to a domestic violence protective order to surrender their firearms. Law enforcement is authorized to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Indiana requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, used to conduct background checks by the FBI. The state has a "red-flag law" that allows police to temporarily confiscate firearms from those deemed a threat.
Guns on campus:
Illinois generally prohibits firearms in schools and colleges.
Iowa
Age requirement:
21 for handguns, 18 for long guns
Background checks
for private sales:
Partial
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
Three days
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Concealed carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Iowa prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms.
Mental health and firearms:
Iowa requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, used to conduct background checks by the FBI.
Guns on campus:
Iowa generally prohibits guns on school property. There is no law prohibiting firearms at private colleges.
Kansas
Age requirement:
Kansas doesn't impose age restrictions on firearm sales and possession. Federal age regulations are stricter.
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Allowed without a permit for those over 21 after permitless carry law was passed in 2015.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Kansas prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from possessing guns within five years after conviction. The law also prohibits those subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms. The state does not require domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing firearms to surrender them, or require law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Kansas requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, used to conduct background checks by the FBI.
Guns on campus:
Generally prohibited, although concealed carry is allowed at schools and colleges.
Kentucky
Age requirement:
18 for handguns, no minimum age for shotguns
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Starting in 2019, Kentucky allows anyone 21 or older who is eligible to possess a firearm to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Kentucky does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or those subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state does not require police to remove firearms from a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Kentucky requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, used to conduct background checks by the FBI.
Guns on campus:
Open and concealed carry are generally prohibited at schools.
Louisiana
Age requirement:
17 for handguns, no minimum age for shotguns
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Louisiana is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications, such as being a Louisiana resident who is 21 or older.
Domestic violence and firearms:
In 2018, a Louisiana law went into effect requiring that those convicted of domestic abuse battery or have an active protective order against them turn over their firearms. State law does not require the removal of firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident. Louisiana requires the reporting of domestic abuse information to the NICS database, used to conduct background checks by the FBI.
Mental health and firearms:
Louisiana requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Firearms are generally prohibited at schools and colleges.
Maine
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Maine allows anyone 21 or older who is eligible to possess firearms to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Maine temporarily prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from possessing guns. The law also prohibits those subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms. The state does not require domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing firearms to surrender them, or require law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Maine requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Firearms are generally prohibited at schools. There is no law prohibiting firearm possession at colleges and universities, although they may regulate possession on their property.
Maryland
Age requirement:
21 for handguns, 18 to buy a rifle or shotgun. No minimum age to possess a rifle or shotgun.
Background checks
for private sales:
Partial
Registration
required:
Yes, for
handguns
Waiting
period:
Seven days
Assault
weapons ban:
Yes
Open carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Concealed carry:
Maryland is a "may issue" state, which means permit applicants must demonstrate a "good and substantial reason" to carry a handgun. Permits are generally difficult to obtain.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Maryland prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state requires domestic abusers to surrender their firearms, and authorizes law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Maryland requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database. In 2018, the governor signed a bill creating an Extreme Risk Protection Order law ("red-flag law") for those believed to be planning to hurt themselves or someone else.
Guns on campus:
Maryland prohibits anyone from carrying or possessing guns on school property.
Massachusetts
Age requirement:
21 for handguns, 18 for long guns
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
Yes
Open carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Concealed carry:
Massachusetts is a "may issue" state, which means permits must be approved by authorities.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Massachusetts prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state does not specifically authorize or require law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
In 2014, Massachusetts enacted a law that improved the state’s reporting of mental health information to the NICS database. The governor signed a red-flag bill into law in 2018.
Guns on campus:
Massachusetts prohibits firearms in schools and colleges.
Michigan
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
Partial
Registration
required:
Yes, for
handguns
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Michigan is a “shall issue” state, which means authorities must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Michigan does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state does not require the surrender of firearms by domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing them, nor require law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident. Courts have discretion to take away firearms from those who are subject to protection orders.
Mental health and firearms:
Courts must notify state police about involuntary hospitalizations.
Guns on campus:
Guns are generally prohibited in schools, except for parents dropping students off whose firearm is secured in the vehicle. Concealed carry is prohibited in college dormitories and classrooms.
Minnesota
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Waiting period:
None, but it takes seven days to process a handgun permit
Open carry:
Allowed with permit.
Concealed carry:
Minnesota is a “shall issue” state, which means authorities must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Minnesota prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state requires domestic abusers to surrender their firearms. Minnesota does not explicitly authorize law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Minnesota requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
The state generally prohibits firearms on school property. Public colleges may set their own regulations.
Mississippi
Age requirement:
18 for handguns, no minimum age to possess rifles or shotguns
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit, although the state prohibits anyone carrying from "exhibiting the weapon in a rude, angry, or threatening manner" in the presence of three or more people.
Concealed carry:
Allowed without a permit, although prohibited in government buildings, schools, bars, airports, places of worship, and more.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Mississippi does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to a domestic violence protective order, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state does not require the surrender of firearms by domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing them, nor require law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Mississippi requires the reporting of certain mental health information to its Department of Public Safety, which has rules and procedures around reporting the information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
The state prohibits firearms, open and concealed, on school property.
Missouri
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Missouri does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to a domestic violence protective order, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state does not require the surrender of firearms by domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing them, nor require law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Missouri authorizes, but does not require, the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
The state generally prohibits firearms in schools and colleges.
Montana
Age requirement:
Montana has no specific age restrictions on the purchase or possession of firearms, although federal laws apply.
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Montana is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Courts have limited authority to regulate firearm use and possession by those who have used a firearm in a domestic violence incident. The state prohibits subjects of certain domestic violence protective orders from owning or using certain firearms. Montana requires an officer responding to an assault by a partner or family member to seize the weapon used or threatened to be used in the assault.
Mental health and firearms:
Montana has no law requiring or authorizing reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Guns are generally prohibited in schools. There's no law forbidding concealed carry in colleges and universities.
Nebraska
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
Partial, handguns only
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit, but can be restricted by local governments.
Concealed carry:
Nebraska is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Contrary to federal law, Nebraska only prohibits a person who has been convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor within the past seven years from possessing a firearm. The state has no law requiring domestic abusers from surrendering firearms when they become prohibited from possessing them. During an arrest for domestic assault, the state requires an officer responding to the incident to seize the weapon used or threatened to be used in the assault.
Mental health and firearms:
Nebraska has no law requiring or authorizing reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, but it does require certain mental health records to be provided to Nebraska State Patrol to determine whether a person is prohibited from owning or possessing a handgun.
Guns on campus:
Guns are generally prohibited in schools and colleges, both public and private.
Nevada
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Nevada is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
The state prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from purchasing or possessing firearms. There is no law requiring the removal of firearms at the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Nevada requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database. The state passed a red-flag law in the wake of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas.
Guns on campus:
Guns are generally prohibited in schools.
New Hampshire
Age requirement:
18 for handgun purchase, no minimum age for firearm possession
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Unlike federal law, the state does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from purchasing or possessing firearms. The law prohibits those subject to a domestic violence protective order from purchasing or possessing firearms for the duration of the order. When an officer has probable cause to believe that someone has been abused, the law requires the officer to use "all means within reason" to prevent further abuse, including confiscating weapons.
Mental health and firearms:
New Hampshire has no law requiring or authorizing reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
New Hampshire doesn't have a law prohibiting people who are not students from possessing firearms in a school zone. Students must have written authorization from the superintendent.
New Jersey
Age requirement:
21 for handguns, 18 for long guns
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
Yes, for
handguns
Assault
weapons ban:
Yes
Waiting period:
At least seven days to get a handgun permit, none for long guns
Open carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Concealed carry:
New Jersey is a "may issue" state, which means law enforcement has discretion to decide who gets a permit. In practice, they are rarely granted to the general population.
Domestic violence and firearms:
New Jersey prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to a domestic violence restraining order, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state requires those who have been convicted of domestic violence crimes to surrender their firearms, and authorizes law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
New Jersey requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database. The state passed a red-flag law in 2018.
Guns on campus:
New Jersey prohibits guns in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.
New Mexico
Age requirement:
19 to possess a handgun, no minimum age for rifles and shotguns
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
New Mexico is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
New Mexico does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or those subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state does not require domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing firearms to surrender them, or require police to remove firearms from a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
In 2016, the state enacted a law requiring the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
New Mexico generally prohibits guns on the property of schools and colleges.
New York
Age requirement:
21 for handguns, 16 to possess a long gun
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
Yes, for
handguns
Assault
weapons ban:
Yes
Waiting period:
None, although a handgun license may take up to six months to process
Open carry:
Open carry of handguns is generally prohibited.
Concealed carry:
New York is a "may issue" state, which means law enforcement has discretion to decide who gets a permit. It is generally harder to obtain a license in urban areas.
Domestic violence and firearms:
New York prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to a domestic violence restraining order, from purchasing or possessing firearms in certain instances. The state does not explicitly authorize law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
New York requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a red-flag bill into law in early 2019.
Guns on campus:
New York makes it a felony offense to possess a firearm in a school or college without written permission from the institution.
North Carolina
Age requirement:
18 for handguns, no minimum age to possess rifles and shotguns
Background checks
for private sales:
Partial, handguns
only
Registration
required:
No
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Waiting period:
None, although a handgun license may take up to 14 days to process
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit, but can be restricted by local ordinances.
Concealed carry:
North Carolina is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
North Carolina has no law prohibiting those who have been convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor from purchasing or possessing firearms, although a 2015 state law makes them ineligible for handgun permits. The state also has no law requiring the removal of firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident. In certain cases, courts may prohibit a person from purchasing or possessing a firearm if they are subject to a domestic violence protective order.
Mental health and firearms:
North Carolina requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database. After the 2019 shooting at UNC-Charlotte, advocates are pushing for red-flag laws and other restrictions.
Guns on campus:
Open and concealed carry are prohibited in schools and colleges. Under a bill introduced in 2019, teachers who carry guns to school could get a pay raise.
North Dakota
Age requirement:
18 for handguns, no minimum age to possess rifles and shotguns
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
For handguns, allowed with a permit. For long guns, generally allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
North Dakota does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to a domestic violence protective order, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state does not require the surrender of firearms by domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing them, nor require law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
North Dakota requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database if court deems that the subject is prohibited by federal law from owning firearms.
Guns on campus:
Firearms, including concealed, are generally prohibited in schools. There's no specific law on firearms at colleges and universities.
Ohio
Age requirement:
21 to buy a handgun, 18 to buy any other firearm
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Ohio is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications. However, any owner of a property can ban handguns from the property if they wish. Concealed carry is also prohibited in government buildings, churches, and on school property.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Ohio does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to a domestic violence protective order, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state does not require law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Ohio has no law requiring or authorizing reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Guns are generally prohibited in “school safety zones.”
Oklahoma
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
"Constitutional carry" will be in effect starting November 1, 2019, allowing both open and concealed carry without a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Oklahoma does not prohibit those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to a domestic violence protective order, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state does not require domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing firearms to surrender them. The state requires law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident when they have probable cause to believe it has been used to commit domestic abuse, and only if the abuser is arrested.
Mental health and firearms:
Oklahoma requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Guns are generally prohibited in schools and colleges, with certain exceptions.
Oregon
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit, although subject to city ordinances. (Portland, for example, prohibits open carry of a loaded firearm without a concealed carry permit.)
Concealed carry:
Oregon is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
As of January 1, 2019, Oregon closed its "boyfriend loophole" by recognizing domestic abuse against those who have been involved in sexually intimate relationships, in addition to "family and household members." The state prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to a domestic violence protective order, from purchasing or possessing firearms.
Mental health and firearms:
Oregon requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database. The state has a red-flag law.
Guns on campus:
Oregon generally prohibits firearms in schools and colleges, with certain exceptions for those with concealed-carry licenses.
Pennsylvania
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes, for
handguns
Registration
required:
Partial
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit, except in Philadelphia, where a permit is required.
Concealed carry:
Pennsylvania is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Pennsylvania prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to a domestic violence protective order, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state requires law enforcement to remove firearms if the officer has probable cause to believe that the person has caused harm to a “family or household member.”
Mental health and firearms:
Pennsylvania requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Pennsylvania generally prohibits firearms in schools. Teachers may not be armed, although schools may have armed personnel.
Rhode Island
Age requirement:
21 to purchase handguns, 18 to possess firearms
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
Seven days
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed with permit issued by the attorney general.
Concealed carry:
Rhode Island is a hybrid "shall issue" and "may issue" state, providing law enforcement with discretion on issuing permits.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Rhode Island generally prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to a domestic violence protective order, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The law requires those who have been convicted of domestic abuse to surrender firearms, although the state does not explicitly require officers to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Rhode Island requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database. The state has a red-flag law.
Guns on campus:
Rhode Island generally prohibits firearms on school grounds.
South Carolina
Age requirement:
18 for handguns, no minimum age to possess rifles and shotguns
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Generally prohibited for handguns, but permitted for long guns.
Concealed carry:
South Carolina is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
South Carolina does not require the surrender of firearms by domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing them, nor require law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident. In 2015, the state enacted a law that generally prohibits those who have been convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor, or are subject to a protective order, from purchasing or possessing firearms.
Mental health and firearms:
South Carolina requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
The state generally prohibits firearms, open and concealed, in schools and colleges, both public and private.
South Dakota
Age requirement:
18 for handguns, no minimum age to possess rifles and shotguns
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Allowed without a permit, effective 2019.
Domestic violence and firearms:
South Dakota prohibits those convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor from possessing a firearm one year from the date of the conviction. The state does not prohibit those who are subject to domestic violence protective orders from owning firearms. The state does not require the surrender of firearms by domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing them, nor require law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
South Dakota requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
South Dakota prohibits firearms in public, but not private schools. The state's law doesn't address firearms on college campuses.
Tennessee
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed with a permit.
Concealed carry:
Tennessee is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Tennessee prohibits those convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor and who are still "subject to the disabilities of such a conviction," as well as those who are subject to domestic violence protective orders, from possessing a firearm. The state requires those who are subject to domestic violence protective orders to surrender firearms. Law enforcement officials are authorized to remove firearms from domestic abusers.
Mental health and firearms:
Tennessee requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
The state generally prohibits firearms, open and concealed, in schools and colleges, both public and private.
Texas
Age requirement:
18 to purchase, no minimum age to possess
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed with a permit for handguns, no permit required for long guns. Even after the 2019 El Paso shooting, the Texas legislature relaxed gun restrictions.
Concealed carry:
Texas is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Texas does not prohibit people convicted of domestic violence against a current or former dating partner, or convicted of threatening a family or household member, from possessing a firearm. The state does not require domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing firearms to surrender them, nor does it explicitly require law enforcement to remove firearms from domestic abusers.
Mental health and firearms:
Texas requires its Department of Public Safety to maintain procedures regarding the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Firearms are generally prohibited in public and private schools. In 2015, Texas enacted a law allowing those with concealed-carry licenses to carry on public college campuses.
Utah
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed with a permit for loaded weapons, no permit required for unloaded weapons.
Concealed carry:
Utah is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Utah prohibits those convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor, as well as those who are subject to domestic violence protective orders, from possessing a firearm. The state requires officers who respond to an allegation of stalking, domestic violence, or dating violence to confiscate the weapon involved in the incident. The state does not require courts to notify domestic abusers when they become prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law, or require domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing firearms to surrender them.
Mental health and firearms:
Utah has no law requiring or authorizing reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Firearms are generally prohibited in public and private schools and colleges, "on or about school premises," with an exception for concealed-carry license holders.
Vermont
Age requirement:
21 to purchase a handgun (with exceptions), 16 to possess a handgun
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Vermont prohibits those convicted of certain domestic violence misdemeanors from possessing a firearm. The state has no law prohibiting those who are subject to domestic violence protective orders from possessing a firearm. There is also no law requiring the surrender of firearms at the time a protective order issued, nor does the state require officers to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Vermont has no law requiring reporting of mental health information to the NICS database regarding people who have been adjudicated as "mentally defective" or "incompetent." It does require reporting to NICS the identities of those subject to court-ordered hospitalization or treatment.
Guns on campus:
Firearms are generally prohibited in schools, although there's no specificity in the law about colleges and universities.
Virginia
Age requirement:
18 for most weapons
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault weapons ban:
No, but restrictions apply.
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit, but restrictions apply in certain cities.
Concealed carry:
Virginia is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications
Domestic violence and firearms:
In 2016, Virginia enacted a law that prohibits those who are subject to final domestic violence protective orders from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state does not prohibit those who have been convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor from possessing a firearm. There is also no law requiring domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing firearms to surrender them, nor does the law explicitly require the removal of firearms at the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Virginia requires the reporting of certain limited mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Firearms are generally prohibited in public and private schools.
Washington
Age requirement:
21 to purchase, 18 to possess with restrictions
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Registration
required:
Partial
Waiting
period:
None
Assault weapons ban:
No, but restrictions apply.
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Washington is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Washington prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state has no law requiring the removal of firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Washington requires the reporting of certain mental health information to the NICS database. The state has a red-flag law.
Guns on campus:
Guns are generally prohibited in public and private schools.
Washington, D.C.
Age requirement:
Generally 21, with some exceptions
Registration required:
Yes. The registration process is rigorous and detailed.
Background checks
for private sales:
Yes
Waiting
period:
10 days
Assault
weapons ban:
Yes
Open carry:
Open carry is prohibited.
Concealed carry:
Allowed with a license from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Domestic violence and firearms:
D.C. prohibits those who have been convicted of "intrafamily" domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms. D.C. does not explicitly require the removal of firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
D.C. has no law requiring the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Guns are generally prohibited in schools and colleges.
West Virginia
Age requirement:
18
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
West Virginia is a “constitutional carry” state, which means anyone over 21 who is authorized to own a firearm may carry a concealed weapon without a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
West Virginia prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or are subject to domestic violence protective orders, from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state requires domestic abusers to surrender their firearms, and authorizes law enforcement to remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident. The state does not establish a procedure for removing firearms from domestic abusers when they become prohibited from possessing firearms. The law authorizes, and in some case requires, the removal of firearms at the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
West Virginia does not require the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database, but authorizes certain such reporting.
Guns on campus:
Firearms are generally prohibited in public and private schools, unless the private school has adopted specific policies allowing them.
Wisconsin
Age requirement:
18, although under Wisconsin law children as young as 12 may possess or control a firearm for hunting purposes.
Background checks for private sales:
Wisconsin performs its own background checks on handgun sales rather than relying on the FBI. None for long guns.
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Wisconsin is a “shall issue” state, which means local law enforcement must issue a concealed-carry license if the applicant meets certain qualifications.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Wisconsin has no law prohibiting those who have been convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from purchasing or possessing firearms. The state prohibits possession by those who are subject to domestic violence protective orders. The state has no law requiring the removal of firearms at the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Wisconsin requires the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
Firearms are generally prohibited on school grounds and at public universities.
Wyoming
Age requirement:
21 for handguns, 18 for shotguns and rifles
Background checks
for private sales:
No
Registration
required:
No
Waiting
period:
None
Assault
weapons ban:
No
Open carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Concealed carry:
Allowed without a permit.
Domestic violence and firearms:
Unlike federal law, Wyoming does not prohibit individuals convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence offenses or individuals who have domestic violence protective orders against them from purchasing or possessing firearms. Wyoming law also does not require domestic abusers who have become prohibited from possessing firearms to surrender them, or explicitly require the removal of firearms at the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Mental health and firearms:
Wyoming does not require the reporting of mental health information to the NICS database.
Guns on campus:
While students are prohibited from possessing firearms, school districts in Wyoming have begun allowing staff members to carry firearms in school, after the state legislature passed a law in 2017 allowing districts to decide whether or not to arm staff. Concealed carry is generally prohibited on college campuses.