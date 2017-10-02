Once again this morning, people across America — and the world — woke up to news of a horrific mass shooting.
The latest reports say 58 people were killed and 515 were injured when a gunman opened fire during a Las Vegas country music festival overnight. It's believed to be the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. Authorities said the shooter, identified as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock, has died.
Already, leaders across the political spectrum are reacting to the news, offering condolences to those impacted. Ahead, we've rounded up some of those responses.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.