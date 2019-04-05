In her speech, Scanlon said that within the past week, in her own district, the following incidents occurred: Stephanie, a young mother, was murdered by her ex-husband with an AR-15-style rifle at a convenience store when the two were supposed to meet to exchange custody of their 6-year-old son. After an incident three years ago, he had been charged with harassment and making terroristic threats, and Stephanie got a Protection from Abuse order. Another woman was asleep with her three children when her ex-boyfriend broke into her house and shot her in front of her 5-year-old. The only reason she didn't die is because his gun jammed when he fired a second time. She, too, had a Protection from Abuse order against him.