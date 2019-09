Refinery29 is continuously tracking the frequent and largely preventable attacks on women by their current and former partners. One of the main culprits is the sheer number of guns in the wrong hands; there are more guns than people in this country and 3% of people own half the firearms . It is, in particular, white men who are stockpiling guns. They are more likely to be gun owners than any other group and more likely to feel emotionally attached to their firearms. A Harvard University study found that many of these men are insecure about the job market, less educated, and "beset by racial fears," and that they turn to guns to feel more powerful. President Donald Trump's stoking fears about immigrants and spreading dangerous rhetoric about women gives them a security they didn't have in the past.