Joe Biden Just Made Things Worse By Joking About His Inappropriate Behavior

Despite of his past work on the issue of sexual assault and violence against women, Biden is having none of it. In his previous statements, the former vice president said he would more carefully listen to women from now on. At the same time, his team has gone at great lengths to discredit the allegations. He has also refused to directly apologize to the women who have accused him of inappropriate behavior. Following his speech on Friday, he indicated that would not change. “The fact of the matter is I made it clear that if I made anyone feel uncomfortable, I feel badly about that. That was never my intention,” Biden said. “I’m sorry I didn’t understand more. I’m not sorry for any of my intentions. I’m not sorry for anything I’ve ever done.” These non-apology apologies, and refusal to acknowledge women's experiences instead of his own feelings, echo his refusal to recognize how he failed Anita Hill