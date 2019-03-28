The Freshman Congresswomen Want You To Have The Confidence Of A Man & Run For Office

"I think if anything, not my law degree, not my education, as much as that real-life experience of having to take care of so many of my brothers and sisters, and the challenges that came with it, being the child of immigrants...those, I think, are the most authentic ways of finding that root of why you want to be in a space like this," Tlaib said. "Some of those real-life experiences you might think are weaknesses; you should never see it that way. [It's a way to] actually be more genuine and passionate about something that you believe in, if you want to get into policy-making."