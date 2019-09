One of the main issues raised by the opponents of the Green New Deal is its cost. But according to the November report, the U.S. is set to lose around $141 billion from heat-related deaths, $118 billion from the impact of rising sea levels, and $32 billion from damaged infrastructure, and much more by the end of the century. Researchers also estimated the national economy could shrink up to 10% by 2100. "We’re going to pay for this whether we pass a Green New Deal or not. We need to decide whether we’re going to pay to react or we’re going to pay to be proactive," Ocasio-Cortez said . "I’m very sad to say that the government knew that climate change was real starting as far back as 1989. I’m going to turn 30 this year, and for the entire 30 years of my lifetime, we did not make substantial investments to prepare our entire country for what we knew was coming."