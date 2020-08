So, what exactly is going on? Because there are so many narrative threads knotted together — in desperate need of teasing out — it's almost easier to say what's not going on. For example, the stories about Portland that are making the national, or even international news, are not all that is happening in the Northwest city. Nor is the real story what President Donald Trump would have the world believe, that Portland is a city under duress, one fire away from being burned to the ground. But, it is important to note that, while overwhelmingly peaceful, not all of the thousands of protesters in Portland are there to promote equity and reform. For all the well-intentioned demonstrators fighting for an end to systemic racism and police violence , there are also some who are there to invite chaos, which, in turn, drowns out the reasons why so many others have taken to the streets.