I Was Accused Of Wearing The Wrong Foundation Shade, So I Switched To This Luxury Brand

Throughout the year, my skin tone progresses from yellowish anemic brown in the winter to a richer, deep golden brown in the summer and back again, leading to hyperpigmentation and an uneven skin tone . To help, I tend to buy and wear two foundations at a time. Having tried most foundations on the market, from drug stores to TikTok popular brands and the more expensive designer offerings, I thought it was time to treat myself to Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish: Sublime Foundation — because if I am going to invest my coins on a luxury makeup brand, I am going for the one with a talented Black woman at the helm.For those who are not au fait, Pat McGrath is a world-renowned Black British make-up artist , whose influence and creative direction extends from catwalks to magazine cover shoots and advertising (she’s been known to create makeup looks for around 80 major fashion shows per year.) Of course, notably, McGrath and her team have painted all of the recognizable faces in fashion and celebrity, including Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, and most recently Doja Cat’s Schiaparelli head-to-toe Swarovski crystal look . In a word: iconic. Through her cosmetic company, Pat McGrath Labs (founded in 2015) McGrath has been committed to making sure dark skin tones are properly adorned. Speaking to the Guardian in 2017, McGrath said, “I was working all the time with pigments to make sure they work on all skin tones, particularly to make sure dark skin doesn’t become ashy , pigments that are so rich they work on everybody. Because a lot of the time when you buy a normal shadow, it doesn’t always work on every skin tone – it’s chalky or too light – so that’s my main aim, to bring makeup for all skin tones to the fore.”