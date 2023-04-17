Color theory is a lot more complex than what we learned blending blue and red to make purple in art class, which is why undertone is something that even product developers are still reckoning with. Kia encourages getting multiple opinions if you’re really concerned, because while some rules are steadfast and rigid, colour theory is a spinning wheel of confusion. For example, you can understand that red is a cool tone in terms of complexion, but even that shade of red can be different, depending on its placement on the colour wheel. “When you go more in the direction of red from yellow, it means you're going cooler,” Kia explains. “A lot of times people don't understand that red connection equals cool toned — they could have a red undertone, but think they're warm.”