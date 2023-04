Carly recommends identifying your undertone first, then finding your actual shade from there. It’s important to remember that there are four basic pigments used to adjust foundation shades: white, black, red and yellow (though Kia says she’s seeing blue and green added to the equation more and more). Rea Ann Silva , a makeup artist and the founder and CEO of Beautyblender , has a straightforward suggestion for how to match your undertone: “Look at your basic, un-tanned skin, such as the inside of your arm.” The part of your skin that sees the least sun will be the easiest area in which to see the dimensions in your skin tone. Are there hints of red or yellow, or both? “The best practice is to swatch a couple shades on the inside of your arm inside the store, then walk into natural daylight to actually look and understand which shade resonates and blends in the most naturally,” explains Rea Ann. Using natural lighting when assessing undertone is also key — some lights can skew more cool or warm, distorting your actual skin tone.