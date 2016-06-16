Universal has been talking about making a Wicked movie for some time. But now, it's not just talk.
The studio announced Thursday that it plans to release the film on Dec. 20, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Stephen Daldry will direct the movie, and Marc Platt and Universal will produce it. Platt and Universal also produced the stage version. The musical's writer and producer, Winnie Holzman and composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz, will work on the film as well.
The Broadway play the film's based on tells an alternative story of The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the wicked witch Elphaba. It has won three Tony awards and ten nominations. The show in turn is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.
As for now, let the casting specualtion begin!
The studio announced Thursday that it plans to release the film on Dec. 20, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Stephen Daldry will direct the movie, and Marc Platt and Universal will produce it. Platt and Universal also produced the stage version. The musical's writer and producer, Winnie Holzman and composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz, will work on the film as well.
The Broadway play the film's based on tells an alternative story of The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the wicked witch Elphaba. It has won three Tony awards and ten nominations. The show in turn is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.
As for now, let the casting specualtion begin!
Advertisement