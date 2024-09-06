All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether you're a makeup enthusiast or a novice, you've probably heard that high-performing products like mascara (which should be tossed every three months) or lip gloss (if you ask me, it's all the same, anyway) can be found on the high street. On the other hand, you might feel inclined to invest more in foundation or concealer, for example. As Refinery29's senior writer with a penchant for all things beauty, I know that luxury brands tend to master sophisticated finishes, elegant formulations packed with skincare ingredients, and extensive shade ranges in a way that cheaper brands typically might not.
One exception to the rule is e.l.f. Cosmetics. The brand might be affordable (nothing exceeds the £22 mark besides the sets) but the products have impressed team R29 time and time again. One product that has piqued our interest lately is e.l.f.’s Soft Glam Satin Foundation.
e.l.f.'s Soft Glam Satin Foundation comes in 36 shades and is billed as a medium buildable coverage liquid foundation. As the name suggests, it has a satin finish (in other words, not super glowy but not starkly matte, either) which lends itself to a natural, your-skin-but-better appearance. At £8, it ranks among the more affordable formulations out there, and as such, has been quietly building momentum on TikTok as a high street diamond in the rough. To see whether e.l.f.’s new foundation was all hype or genuinely life-changing (spoiler alert: it might be), we enlisted a handful of Refinery29 editors and contributors to test-drive it. Keep reading for our full report.
Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
Shade: 20 Light Cool
“This is my new favourite foundation. No really — I can’t fault it. My skin has been going through a tough time since using a stronger retinoid. I’m talking sore and even flaky in places. I was sure that this — just like all the other foundations I’ve tried — would accentuate those parched patches, but it made my skin look brand new. Applying it was easy thanks to the water-gel consistency. It blended in a breeze and seemed to moisturise just as substantially as a face cream would, all without suffocating my skin. This, I’m sure, is down to a handful of star ingredients including moisturising glycerin and hydrating hibiscus. It made my skin gleam but it didn’t at all feel greasy or sticky. The glow wore off somewhat throughout the day but the coverage was still impressive. Towards the end of the day, I went for a facial and the aesthetician even complimented my base. Much better for me, it’s non-comedogenic, which means it’s less likely to clog pores and exacerbate my acne-prone skin. And it’s only £8. I’ve spent more on a latte in London!”
Vanese Madix, Freelance Beauty Writer & R29 Contributor
Shade: 60 Rich Cool
“I’m quite particular when it comes to foundation, usually opting for one that leaves me with a natural-looking, dewy glow to complement my ‘normal’-to-dry skin type. I was a tad apprehensive before using this foundation as I tend to stay away from foundations marketed as having a ‘satin finish’ as that’s usually code for a semi-matte finish or a formula that clings to any and every dry patch. However, during the first wear test I was proven wrong. Despite this foundation having medium buildable coverage, applying a little at a time makes it the perfect lightweight-to-medium finish for anyone who doesn’t want too much of a heavy base. I also loved the consistency of the formula as it’s quite serum-like. To my surprise, on days when I wasn’t able to prime my skin beforehand, the foundation applied just as beautifully without any signs of dryness. For £8, it really rivals some of my pricier foundations and other base products, which really just goes to show that you can strike gold with affordable products, too. In terms of the shade range, I’m a big fan of the fact that it’s available in 36 shades, and each shade is pretty flexible. I wore shade 60 but definitely could still go down two shades depending on my desired look.”
Venus Wong, Senior Writer
Shade: 34 Medium Cool
“I have to say that I’m normally not a big foundation girlie, but this product — e.l.f.’s first foundation launch in seven years — has successfully swayed me. It helps that the formula feels more like a skin tint that has impressive coverage than a proper foundation. There is no concern about looking too cakey, thanks to hydrating ingredients like hibiscus complex, plus a stretchable satin finish that leaves my skin looking dewy and healthy. I was impressed by how the medium buildable coverage helped minimise the appearance of my under-eye circles, but the freckles on my cheeks were still able to peek through. I will say that the product does rub off easily when I accidentally touch my face, and I did look a bit oily by the end of the evening. But it’s hard to fault the breathable formula and excellent coverage otherwise, especially at this price point.”
Kelly Washington, Senior Social Editor
Shade: 22 Light Warm
“When I was lucky enough to kindly receive this new foundation from e.l.f, I didn’t think I would be so blown away. It is the best foundation I have tried in years. (And I mean years!) Disappointed with most formulas and overwhelmed with choice, I’ve foolishly been ambling between foundations for the past 24 months, alternating skin tints with tinted SPFs and struggling to find the right balance between comfortable coverage that isn’t cakey. Hopping from product to product like a newly single girlie on a dating app, I’ve been dissatisfied. But this foundation is my new love and I am committed. I applied it with e.l.f.’s Ultimate Blending Brush, £7, and it really is like putting on a second skin. Lightweight, with buildable coverage and just matte enough, I don’t think I’ll be straying for a while. And only £8? It’s a keeper.”
Susan Devaney, Life Director
Shade: 14 Fair Cool
“As someone who has sensitive skin, trying new beauty products isn’t always smooth sailing. It’s not uncommon for me to slather on a new luxury cream only to wipe it off 10 minutes later. Cue days of red, sore skin. Forgoing my usual BB cream (I like a touch of dewy glow), with some trepidation I tried e.l.f.’s latest satin finish offering. After trying out a few shades, I found one that matched my fair skin pretty well. It definitely glides across your skin and feels super light. You’d be forgiven for thinking this combination would mean it doesn’t provide coverage but it actually does (for several hours). My only qualm: It doesn’t give any glow.” — Susan Devaney. Life Director
Tanyel Mustafa, Senior Writer
Shade: 24 Light Warm
“As I get older, I find myself gravitating towards tints and light foundations over true coverage foundations because I think they look better on my skin. When I first swatched this on the back of my hand, I was concerned it would be cakey on my dry skin as the texture applies more medium coverage, but dotted on in small amounts over a hydrating primer — my choice is MAC Studio Radiance Moisturizing + Illuminating Silky Primer, £30, — it actually looks quite beautiful. I used a dense flat brush to blend in the foundation, being sparing with the amount of product. It clung a little to the dry patches on my nose, but honestly, I'm hard-pressed to find a foundation that doesn't. By going in with a lighter hand, though, I was able to minimise this, and it blended in easily over the top of my primer. Being a satin finish, it didn't need powdering. It set down nicely and gave my skin some natural glow in direct light, but wasn't overly glowy or oily-looking. It appears skin-like in the level of sheen you get, which is my favourite type of finish — and even better that I didn't need a powder to achieve this (quite a fear in the London humidity, too, if you ask me). Just for the sake of putting the foundation through its paces, I applied it under my eyes in place of concealer and was impressed by how it looked there, too. I wore Saie Dew Blush over the top and blended that out with my fingers, and it didn't disturb the foundation — again, impressive, as sometimes I find the Saie blush to be a bit finicky over other products. By the time I went to wash my makeup off, my skin looked almost as fresh as it did when first applied. So if you're a dry skin girlie like me, you can make this work. I wasn't expecting to keep this in my makeup bag after testing, but it's earned its place in there now! My only real gripe is the shade descriptions online are hard to make an educated guess from. I got lucky with the shade I picked, and while it wasn’t my best match, it was close enough. Do your shade swatching in store, if you can!”
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
Shade: 24 Light Warm
“Wow. Just, wow. I could end my review there, but then I wouldn’t be a very good beauty writer, would I? I’ve tested foundations at every price point for nearly a decade, and this one is up there with the best of them — I’m honestly beyond impressed. For starters, the shade 24 was spot on for my light-medium olive skin, and the texture of the foundation feels straight-up expensive. (Friendly reminder, she is £8!) It’s got a lightweight yet creamy feel, and blends like an absolute dream. I’d say the coverage is on the lighter end of medium, but can be built up as needed; I also like to add a bit of concealer if I want to brighten under-eyes or mask dark spots, but seriously, this alone creates a gorgeous, filter-like effect on skin that looks really natural. I like to use a Beautyblender or soft, fluffy brush to buff out the product, and then set it with a tiny bit of loose powder on my T-zone. (The finish is a true satin, right in the sweet spot between dewy and matte.)
In my line of work, I’m constantly asked by peers and non-beauty friends alike which affordable products are actually good. With e.l.f’s Soft Glam Foundation, I have my go-to answer for an incredible foundation at an equally incredible price.”