“I’m quite particular when it comes to foundation, usually opting for one that leaves me with a natural-looking, dewy glow to complement my ‘normal’-to-dry skin type. I was a tad apprehensive before using this foundation as I tend to stay away from foundations marketed as having a ‘satin finish’ as that’s usually code for a semi-matte finish or a formula that clings to any and every dry patch. However, during the first wear test I was proven wrong. Despite this foundation having medium buildable coverage, applying a little at a time makes it the perfect lightweight-to-medium finish for anyone who doesn’t want too much of a heavy base. I also loved the consistency of the formula as it’s quite serum-like. To my surprise, on days when I wasn’t able to prime my skin beforehand, the foundation applied just as beautifully without any signs of dryness. For £8, it really rivals some of my pricier foundations and other base products, which really just goes to show that you can strike gold with affordable products, too. In terms of the shade range, I’m a big fan of the fact that it’s available in 36 shades, and each shade is pretty flexible. I wore shade 60 but definitely could still go down two shades depending on my desired look.”