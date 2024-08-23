“This is my new favorite foundation. No really — I can’t fault it. My skin has been going through a tough time since using a stronger retinoid. I’m talking sore and even flaky in places. I was sure that this — just like all the other foundations I’ve tried — would accentuate those parched patches, but it made my skin look brand new. Applying it was easy thanks to the water-gel consistency. It blended in a breeze and seemed to moisturize just as substantially as a face cream would, all without suffocating my skin. This, I’m sure, is down to a handful of star ingredients including moisturizing glycerin and hydrating hibiscus. It made my skin gleam but it didn’t at all feel greasy or sticky. The glow wore off somewhat throughout the day but the coverage was still impressive. Towards the end of the day, I went for a facial and the aesthetician even complimented my base. Much better for me, it’s non-comedogenic, which means it’s less likely to clog pores and exacerbate my acne-prone skin. And it’s only $8. I’ve spent more on a latte in London!”