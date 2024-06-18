Gwyneth Paltrow Couldn’t Find A Non-Toxic Mascara — So She Made Her Own

I naturally have long, dark eyelashes and brows, so less is always more when it comes to mascara. I personally love lengthening, defining formulas that separate and lift my lashes to the high heavens, but can also be built up for added drama. After curling my lashes, I wiggled the wand close to the base of my lashes and combed it through with upward strokes. One coat added a veil of definition to my eyes, and I was able to build up more length on the outer corners (I like to create a subtle cat eye effect) with additional coats. I normally don’t like to pack on mascara, but Goop’s Featherlash didn’t clump or weigh down my lashes at all, no matter how many coats I added. I also loved it on my bottom lashes (which I usually keep mascara-free) since it is so weightless and subtle with a single coat. Gwyneth kindly beckoned me to show off my lashes over our video call, and I obliged; oohs and ahhs followed, and I had to admit: I was impressed, too.