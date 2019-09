I Wanted To Hate Goop — But The Skin Care Made Me Glow

I usually just use micellar water to wipe away my heavy makeup , but Achilleos reached for the Luminous Melting Cleanser . "It's almost like a moisturizer," she said of the balm, explaining to me that we really need to stop rushing so much when it comes to applying skin care. She used the pressure of her palms to massage away my makeup in sweeping, circular motions for almost five full minutes. "[The cleanser is] a 70% solid base, made from aloe and almond and olive oils — it's almost like a skin food," Achilleos said. "You need the tiniest amount to take all of your makeup off, including mascara, and you can even leave it on for hours before you take it off [for a deeper cleanse]." Despite the $90 price tag, I can't deny how luxurious it felt on my skin — rich, silky, and a little bit warming. It definitely does the job better than micellar water or wipes, and because it doubles up as a mask, the glow it gives is impressive.