I Really Wanted To Hate Goop – But The Skincare Made Me Glow

Before rinsing both products off, Anastasia hit home the importance of a facial massage and its transformative powers. "Take your forefinger, middle finger and thumb – like a crab pincer, then press these to the skin and sweep down the nose bone and then outwards to the cheekbones or up to the temples," Anastasia said. "This is where your sinus collects every day. To go over this area would give you both a lifting effect around the cheekbones and a release from sinus congestion. Do 10 of these, then, keeping your fingers in the same hold, do 10 circles all around the eye and over the brow. We’re not always going to have equipment at home but you can ignite the innate way of igniting change in the body with your hands." But it's the next step which impressed me the most. Using her forefinger and middle finger, Anastasia continued to press the skin firmly above my top lip 10 times, releasing for a few seconds in between. "By pressing the gums like this, you're pushing the blood to the surface and releasing tight, pursed lips, so they naturally inflate," said Anastasia. The visible results speak for themselves.