I Really Wanted To Hate Goop – But The Skincare Made Me Glow

By splashing product off with water, you're cheating yourself out of a proper facial experience – trust me. "I’ve been using warm, damp cloths in facials for 25 years," said Anastasia. "Firstly, because it feels so great, but also because of the heat, the blood supply comes to the surface and makes skin flush and glow naturally." She continued: "There's an ingredient in the blood that most skincare brands wish they could formulate their creams with effectively – oxygen. It’s so challenging to create inside products but every time you stimulate your skin like this, it’s there. Plus, the use of the warm cloth helps attach dead skin cells so it gives you great exfoliation. Just place the towel over your face and press. When you take it away, you’ll see what glowing, flushing skin looks like and you can really see a lift. The blood also disperses which will provide you with a more even skin tone." I hate to head outside without a bit of concealer on at least, but I skipped makeup all day after this step.