According to Mintel, as many as 83% of women in the UK wear makeup. Sixty-four percent of those who do say it makes them feel confident, 43% say it makes them feel attractive, 16% feel more professional and 15% feel empowered. It's no wonder, then, that for some women, leaving the house without makeup can be a daunting experience.
On the other hand, the 'no-makeup makeup' look has evolved and women all over the globe, including influencers and celebrities, are ditching the tens of products needed to create it for, well, nothing at all. A quick whip round the R29 office cites a lack of time, a desire to embrace natural freckles and a fear of clogged pores (note – pick non-comedogenic makeup and this is much less likely to happen) as reasons for deciding not to wear makeup.
Of course, in 2018, wearing or not wearing makeup should be a woman's prerogative, whether you strobe, contour and bake every morning or opt for a little SPF moisturiser and nothing else. But in the name of beauty, we decided to conduct a little experiment...
Here's what happened when R29's makeup-dependent beauty editor, Jacqueline, swapped looks with R29's PR director (and total makeup phobe), Nina, for four days straight.