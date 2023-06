I Tried Aldi’s Dior Lip Oil & NARS Blush Dupes & I Have Thoughts

I'm convinced that the lash primer weighed my lashes down and made them droop throughout the day so the second time I used this mascara, I decided to skip the primer entirely. The bristle brush is beefy so it captured my lashes quickly, fluffing them up and fanning them out. I'm most impressed by how well the mascara lasted. I took multiple sweaty Tube journeys and not a single flake tumbled onto my cheeks. At the end of the day, a foaming cleanser was enough to remove it easily; no scrubbing or tugging required. Disappointingly, you only get 6ml of mascara as the other half of the tube is occupied by the primer. This product would be so much better as a dedicated mascara.