Aldi’s Perfume Dupes Tested By Fans Of Their Designer Equivalents

"It was around 2015 when I first smelled Santal Blush in Harrods and thought, That's the one! I wear it daily in the winter and then I wear what I like to think of as its summery 'alter ego' in warmer months: Tom Ford Soleil Blanc . It is expensive but my family know a supplementary bottle for my birthday or Christmas is always a winner. If I were buying it myself, it definitely wouldn’t be at the top of my priorities list right now (that little bottle is half my monthly heating bill). When I first sprayed the Aldi dupe it was nearly dead-on the original, the main difference being the staying power. When I spray Tom Ford, I can still smell it on the jacket I was wearing weeks later. It just becomes a weaker-scented version of itself. The Aldi dupe changed scent, resembling Santal Blush less and less as the day went on and becoming a ubiquitous 'nice' perfume. That said, if you're happy to continually top up your perfume, it could be a winner for you." —