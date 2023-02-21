Aldi’s Perfume Dupes Tested By Fans Of Their Designer Equivalents

"I've worn Good Girl for years now but I try to limit how much I spray it due to cost. A good dupe would enable me to smell like me all the time, even if it was just for breakfast with a friend or on the school run. The actual spritz of the dupe felt different — a bit watery and more like a body spray — but I've got to say, it's almost impossible to tell the two sweet-floral scents apart. I can't believe there’s a £100 price difference! I got a few compliments and my sister-in-law even travelled to her nearest Aldi to get a bottle (although it hadn't launched yet). Yes, it faded by the end of the day but doesn't all perfume? And what do people expect for such an amazing price? I even like the bottle. The original Good Girl stiletto is pretty iconic but the chic pyramid bottle of Lady Pour Femme also looks great on my shelf." — Claire Pryer, beauty therapist