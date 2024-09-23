We Tried Victoria Beckham’s £64 Concealer — So Is It Worth The Price?

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
On days when we want to wear less makeup, we’d happily ditch our trusty skin tints and liquid foundations for a slick of concealer. A great one should tuck away dark circles without effort, minimise the appearance of breakouts in moments and dial down redness fast. So whenever there's a new concealer launch, we take it upon ourselves to investigate. The latest one, Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader The Concealer Pen, has so much hype around it that we made sure to get our hands on it ASAP.
Victoria Beckham branched into the beauty world a while ago now — we have heard great things about Posh Balm, £30, and Satin Kajal Eyeliner, £30 — but this is the pop icon-slash-fashion-mogul’s most ambitious launch yet. The new Concealer Pen is a collaboration between Beckham and Augustinus Bader, one of the most celebrated science-backed luxury skincare brands of the moment. This concealer is available online on both Victoria Beckham and Augustinus Bader’s websites.
This concealer claims to not only cover up any blemishes without any creasing, but it’s also packed with a skin-improving formula that rejuvenates your complexion in as little as four weeks. The star ingredient is TFC8®, a technology patented by Bader that encourages skin cell renewal (more on that later). Beckham herself is a long-time fan of The Rich Cream.
With a steep retail price of £64, these are certainly bold claims — ones that our team of beauty enthusiasts were keen to unpack. Without further ado, read ahead for our honest review of this buzzy concealer pen, complete with before-and-after photos.
Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“At £64, it’s the most expensive concealer in my burgeoning makeup bag, and in the past, I’ve not been the biggest fan of click pen products. But it’s arguably the best concealer I’ve tried in recent years. So much so I’ve been wearing it on my entire face since I discovered it, not just on dark circles or breakouts. The texture is so different to everything else out there. It’s smooth and silky, as opposed to chalky, but the coverage is great. I’d say it's on par with the Tarte Creaseless Concealer, £26, or NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, £27.
“Whenever I use this concealer, it makes my skin look glowy and alive. That’s all thanks to moisturising squalane, glycerin and polyglutamic acid, which is known to be substantially more hydrating than everyone’s favourite skincare ingredient, hyaluronic acid. The big hitter, though, is TFC8®, a patented technology found in Augustinus Bader’s iconic skincare product: The Cream. This is essentially a mix of amino acids (the building blocks of skin-strengthening proteins) and various vitamins. As such, I’m convinced it’s making my skin look better underneath! If all you wear is concealer here and there, it’s absolutely worth the investment.”
L’Oréal Blackett, Unbothered UK Editor
“I take concealer very seriously. As someone with deep dark circles, freckles and a few pigmentation marks left from blemishes, I typically use a heavy-duty concealer such as Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Concealer, £30, to, well, conceal. I will also use another one in a lighter shade to brighten under my eyes. I have been excited to try this Victoria Beckham x Augstinus Bader Concealer after reading the claims of a second skin-like finish and reduced dark circles in four weeks. Plus, I am a sucker for chic packaging.
“There were several deep shades to choose from, and there was a match tool, but I still struggled to match my skin and undertone with the models pictured. Shades M2 and MD1 were a touch too light for my post-holiday skin, but will be perfect for me as the weather gets colder and I inevitably get paler. The finish was a little sheer at first and the bluish tones under my eyes peaked through, so I went heavier with the application. I looked immediately brighter and rested. I love dabbing this concealer at my inner corners to make my eyes pop. I set under my eyes with a powder to prevent creasing, but I did see some creasing by the end of the evening. The brush tip is absolutely great for spot concealing; I simply dabbed the product with my finger to blend in with my skin and poof my dark spots are gone. I can’t wait to try with a darker shade for a seamless match. It’s so easy to use and conveniently sized, I want to carry it with me everywhere.”
Venus Wong, Senior Writer
“I got into a minor accident about eight years ago that left a small scar on my left eyelid. It’s not that noticeable unless you get super close, but I can tell it’s there, and I’ve tried every type of concealer under the sun to cover it up ever since. This concealer has done the best job by a long, long shot: The click pen disperses just the right amount of product that coats the scar and makes the discolouration all but disappear. The formula feels silky and nourishing, thanks to moisturising ingredients like squalane (which retains moisture). I don’t feel like I’m wearing any makeup, and yet the product stays on all day.
“The shade match quiz told me that based on my everyday concealer shade, LM2 is my best match. While it’s perfect for camouflaging my eyelid scar and acne bumps around the edge of my forehead, I find that it’s a tad too dark for my cheeks and under eye area. For that, LM1 is a much better fit. For my dark circles, I think I still prefer my go-to, Kosas Revealer Concealer, £25, since I can get a decent chunk of product from the wand in one swipe and blend with my fingers. However, this concealer pen is a marvel when it comes to hiding the finer texture and blemishes that just bug you. The fact that I can simply paint over them without any blending — and get near-perfect results — is enough to persuade me to fork over the £64.”
Humeara Mohamed, Contributing Writer
“Thanks to my ‘there-again, gone-again’ acne cycle and reactive skin, I would call myself somewhat of a concealer aficionado. Think of any viral concealer and I’m willing to bet I’ve tried it. I am a hardcore loyalist to my Huda Beauty #Fauxfilter concealer, £26, and it takes a lot to make me reach for anything else. So, when this concealer landed on my desk, I was sceptical, to say the least — partly thanks to its price tag.
“If you can afford it, though, the formula is phenomenal. I look airbrushed and edited in real life, but not cakey. In fact, here you can see that I’ve added a splattering of faux freckles to stop my skin from looking too ‘perfect’. It even lasts through very sweaty commutes without separating, which is a bugbear of mine. I love that it’s packed with skin-loving ingredients like amino acids, glycerin and squalane, too. It makes me feel a bit better about slathering makeup atop my already-angry skin.
“Where I think it falls is on its applicator: It’s not easy to deposit onto a separate brush. I had to put the product into a palette and then use my own brush to apply it to my acne in a bid to prevent bacteria from spreading and making my acne worse. If you also struggle with acne, it might just be too much work. My truthful verdict is this: The Concealer Pen would be the world’s best concealer if it came with a pump or doe foot applicator, with more product, and at a slightly less eye-watering price.”