We Tried Victoria Beckham’s £64 Concealer — So Is It Worth The Price?

“There were several deep shades to choose from, and there was a match tool, but I still struggled to match my skin and undertone with the models pictured. Shades M2 and MD1 were a touch too light for my post-holiday skin, but will be perfect for me as the weather gets colder and I inevitably get paler. The finish was a little sheer at first and the bluish tones under my eyes peaked through, so I went heavier with the application. I looked immediately brighter and rested. I love dabbing this concealer at my inner corners to make my eyes pop. I set under my eyes with a powder to prevent creasing, but I did see some creasing by the end of the evening. The brush tip is absolutely great for spot concealing; I simply dabbed the product with my finger to blend in with my skin and poof my dark spots are gone. I can’t wait to try with a darker shade for a seamless match. It’s so easy to use and conveniently sized, I want to carry it with me everywhere.”