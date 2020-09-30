This O.G. Ingredient Is The Ultimate Skincare Security Blanket

Mary Schook, a licensed aesthetician and cosmetic formulator, recommends dabbling in the DIY approach by adding a few drops of glycerin if your products need a boost of hydrating power. "You can get some organic vegetable glycerin at Whole Foods or Amazon," Schook advised in a recent Instagram post. "Add a few drops to your face cream, and whip it well to boost your formula." Schook also recommends using glycerin, or a glycerin-based serum or gel, with beauty tools like face rollers or microcurrent devices to increase slip and hydration. "It stays wet and gives good slip, especially if you give it an occasional spritz with any spray," she writes.