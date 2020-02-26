4 Skincare Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Year

Humans may not hibernate in the traditional sense, but what we do all winter long is the closest equivalent: a state of relative inactivity, but for one day — New Year's Eve! — where we come out and make all the noise, drop all the balls, drink all the Champagne, and crawl back under the weighted blankets from whence we came.
Then, suddenly, it's almost spring, and we open the curtains, shake the twigs from our hair, and reacquaint ourselves with the world around us. Hello, flower! Hello, tree. Less than three months into 2020, and we already have some catching up to do — namely, what's going on out there now that the weather forecast predicts something other than five degrees and cloudy? What do we wear, who do we owe a text back, what do we put on our faces instead of the thickest possible moisturiser and a layer of oil on top to seal it all in?
Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves — spring isn't here quite yet, and that economy-sized jar of Vaseline still has its purpose. But with the rest of the year laid out ahead of us, there's a number of new skincare trends set to make their way into the 2020 canon. Soon enough, the nights will be shorter, the days will be longer, and these four trends will be fuelling your shopping decisions through Daylight Saving Time season and beyond.
