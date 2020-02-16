To amp up the blurred, almost hazy, cloud-like look, the key is translucent powder – but not all over. "Dusting powder in key areas not only makes foundation last longer, but allows other parts of the face to appear fresher and much more dewy without even adding highlighter," said Dominic. "You always, no matter what, want to powder the inner corners of the eyes and around the nostrils," he added. This makes everything appear pulled together, symmetrical and fresh.