Subtle, clean and minimal are the words we'd use to describe the beauty looks which have reigned supreme at London Fashion Week in past years. However for AW20, the hair, makeup and nail trends are anything but.
Alex Brownsell for BLEACH London and Terry Barber for MAC Cosmetics are just a handful of this year's legendary tastemakers who have been tasked with dreaming up bold backstage beauty looks – and each one is begging to be seen. Think two-tone hair your '00's emo self would be obsessed with, circus-inspired eye makeup, jazz age glamour and natural texture meets fluorescent colours. That's just the tip of the iceberg.
From Richard Malone to Ashley Williams and everyone in between, click through to find the best beauty trends from London Fashion Week AW20 so far.