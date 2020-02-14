Our Favourite NYFW Trends Were Also The Most Dramatic

New York Fashion Week was less robust than usual, but the trends presented during it were quite the opposite. Over the last five days, showgoers were privy to a whole host of sensational moments, from huge, Renaissance-inspired dresses to extravagant accoutrements. And from where we’re sitting (read: reminiscing about the 100+ shows and presentations that we bore witness to this week), there’s a lot to discuss, despite the shortened show schedule.
From the get-go, we knew that NYFW would be dramatic, to say the least. Christian Siriano’s 68-piece collection, which kick-started the week, was proof of that. The designer created fashions to the theme of Margot Robbie’s new Harley Quinn-led film Birds of Prey, including exaggerated silhouettes like extra-large shoulders and voluminous petticoats. In the days following, Christopher John Rogers presented runway-sized gowns in electric hues; Rodarte (whose show marked the brand’s long-awaited return to New York) offered up a darkened, more gothic version of femininity; Proenza Schouler reminded us that sex appeal can still, in fact, be stylish; and Marc Jacobs transported us back in time to the ‘70s with monochrome suits à la Jackie Kennedy.
It wasn’t just the clothing that left an impression, though — the accessories were far from subtle. Models at Khaite wore tights printed with geometric patterns; bows and ribbons were adorned on garments at Carolina Herrera and Brock Collection; and elegant evening gloves (not unlike Ariana Grande’s at the Grammys) could be seen at Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs.
For a NYFW that felt, structurally, in flux, designers still managed to create forward-facing collections that will surely go on to shape the industry in seasons to come. See exactly what we mean by clicking through the trends that left the biggest mark during New York Fashion Week’s fall ‘20 season in the slideshow ahead.