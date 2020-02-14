Shrimps Brought The Queen To London Fashion Week

On day one of this season's London Fashion Week, Shrimps' creative director Hannah Weiland celebrated both the Queen and Princess Diana in her AW20 collection, a glorious return to the official show schedule for the London-based designer. "Royal style has consistently offered every occasion a sense of ceremony and elegance, from the countryside on horseback to the ballroom at Balmoral, all whilst championing a fearless approach to colour," the show notes read.