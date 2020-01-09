The Queen Isn’t Quite On Board With Meghan & Harry’s Plan To Step Back From Royal Life

Things may have just gotten messy over at Buckingham Palace. Shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duchess and Duke of Sussex, released a statement announcing their decision to step back from their royal duties and split time between the United Kingdom and the United States, the Queen says hold your royal horses. A statement from her office says discussions about their exit (which people on Twitter are affectionately calling "Megxit") are still at an "early stage."
"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," it continues. Ominous, and according to the BBC, perhaps the result of feeling blindsided, since reportedly "no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight."
New statement from Queen’s office. Clearly early days with much to work out @7NewsAustralia #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/5ZudrW17kG— Sarah Greenhalgh (@GreenhalghSarah) January 8, 2020
BREAKING. BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed’.— Jonny Dymond (@JonnyDymond) January 8, 2020
However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem pretty resolute in their decision. They wrote on Instagram that they are stepping back as "senior" members of the Royal Family and will "work to become financially independent."
"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," it reads. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
But it appears there's a bit more to sort out before they can officially leave the nest — err, the Firm.
