21 Years Later, Fashion Is Still Obsessed With Princess Diana

While the glitzy, camera-facing Diana lives on in the images of her wearing her glamorous dresses, it’s the laissez-faire way she dressed when she was “off-duty,” that still inspires designers and editors decades later. It's the private Diana, who felt most herself in "regular clothes," who could piece together an outfit around a single pair of jeans or a baseball cap like no other, that we're still so transfixed by. And if you look closely at some of the most directional, recent collections, it’s evident that her influence has never left us. As we gear up for the upcoming fashion season, it shows no signs of stopping.