4 Skin-Care Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Year

Then, suddenly, it's almost spring, and we open the curtains, shake the twigs from our hair, and reacquaint ourselves with the world around us. Hello, flower! Hello, tree. Less than three months into 2020, and we already have some catching up to do — namely, what's going on out there now that the weather forecast predicts something other than 33 degrees and cloudy? What do we wear, who do we owe a text back, what do we put on our faces instead of the thickest possible moisturizer and a layer of oil on top to seal it all in?