Dry, scaly skin can be kind of a nightmare no matter what the season. So, in the spirit of smoother, ultra-hydrated skin, we put together a list of our favourite hard-working body lotions, old and new. Be warned, though. Sometimes, the most effective products come in not-so-sexy packaging (sorry, Curél). For moisturisers, it's what's on the inside that counts — as opposed to our skin, which is clearly a topical issue.