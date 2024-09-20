We Tried Victoria Beckham’s $68 Concealer — So Is It Worth The Price?

“If you can afford it, though, the formula is phenomenal. I look airbrushed and edited in real life, but not cakey. In fact, here you can see that I’ve added a splattering of faux freckles to stop my skin from looking too ‘perfect’. It even lasts through very sweaty commutes without separating, which is a pet peeve of mine. I love that it’s packed with skin-loving ingredients like amino acids, glycerin and squalane, too. It makes me feel a bit better about slathering makeup atop my already-angry skin.